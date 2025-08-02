iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,599,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,063 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 22.4% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $898,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,986,000 after buying an additional 83,320 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6%

IVV opened at $624.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $642.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $615.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $589.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.