Schiavi & Co LLC Buys Shares of 4,519 Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Schiavi & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 114.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 64,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter.

VYMI opened at $79.95 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $82.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $1.0762 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

