OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Lowers Position in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,246,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,094,000 after buying an additional 516,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,229,000 after purchasing an additional 24,533 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,077,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,875,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,107,000 after purchasing an additional 941,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,575,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,331,000 after purchasing an additional 87,354 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $1,127,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,541. This trade represents a 21.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Stock Performance
EXR stock opened at $139.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $121.03 and a 1 year high of $184.87. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.33.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $841.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.35%.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.
