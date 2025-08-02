Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 29th

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance
TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$11.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.50. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$8.50 and a 1-year high of C$12.05.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
