Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $106.48 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $112.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.85.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,035.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,429.16. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,133 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,520. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 88,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 35,655 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 73,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

