Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4714 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th.

Westlake Chemical Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 93.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.2%.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $768.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.24). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $237.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

