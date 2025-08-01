VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VYNE

VYNE Therapeutics Price Performance

VYNE stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $5.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.89% and a negative net margin of 6,974.55%. As a group, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 176,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 57.3% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.