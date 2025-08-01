Vestcor Inc Lowers Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Vestcor Inc cut its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Werner Enterprises worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 69.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 796.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $42.48.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $753.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 193.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Werner Enterprises to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.87.

Werner Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

