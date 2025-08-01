Vestcor Inc Grows Stake in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,951 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,998,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,815,000 after acquiring an additional 109,160 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of PPL by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 546,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,728,000 after acquiring an additional 118,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Guggenheim increased their target price on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $77,636.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,781.60. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $35.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. PPL Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). PPL had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.74%.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.