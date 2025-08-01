Vestcor Inc Grows Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 688.3% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the first quarter valued at $453,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,608.96 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,176.31 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,505.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,404.53. The stock has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. Transdigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,606.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 3,200 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,452.15, for a total value of $4,646,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,310. This trade represents a 48.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 49,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,475.85, for a total value of $72,672,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,801,615.80. This represents a 69.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,113 shares of company stock worth $173,419,391 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

