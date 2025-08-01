Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $170.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NUE. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.13.

Nucor stock opened at $143.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. Nucor has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $170.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.02 and its 200 day moving average is $125.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $906,342.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,707,592.73. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,265,209.60. This trade represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in Nucor by 53.8% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Nucor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Nucor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

