First National Trust Co Makes New Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SJM. Barclays lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $119.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up from $123.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,544.25. The trade was a 37.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $107.24 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $93.30 and a one year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.61.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.06. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.06%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

