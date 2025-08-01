Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 5,810 Shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,065,000 after buying an additional 659,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $73,468,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $34,719,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,205,000 after buying an additional 224,990 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,377,000 after buying an additional 199,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WHR. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

WHR opened at $82.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day moving average of $94.23. Whirlpool Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $135.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.20). Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

