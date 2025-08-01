Roth Capital Has Positive Estimate for CECO Q3 Earnings

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CECO Environmental in a report released on Wednesday, July 30th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.66 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 7.99%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities set a $51.00 price target on CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CECO opened at $44.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.52. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.6% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.6% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 87,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 224.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

