Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Stake Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,899 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 122,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 39,862 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 513,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after buying an additional 110,435 shares during the last quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 76,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0737 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.