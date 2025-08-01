Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,783 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $695,129,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 46,802.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,283,000 after buying an additional 725,904 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,086,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,730,000 after acquiring an additional 511,557 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $48,253,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,043,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,164,000 after acquiring an additional 135,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $396.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $374.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $275.06 and a one year high of $395.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

