Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 10,580 Shares of Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its holdings in Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 85.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,580 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 14.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In other news, CMO Jane Prior sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $370,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 134,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,349.16. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 3,766,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $129,011,598.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,097,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,077,764.25. This represents a 34.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,846,562 shares of company stock valued at $131,933,805. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Trading Down 4.1%

Vita Coco stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.01. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $168.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Vita Coco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Vita Coco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Vita Coco Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

