GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 32,057 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,057 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.42% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Morea acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,352.21. This trade represents a 21.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of ILPT opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $352.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.30. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -14.29%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

Further Reading

