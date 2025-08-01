GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,115 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 118.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,387.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 97.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.33.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.57. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $127.88.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $192.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.86 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $104,166.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,646.50. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

