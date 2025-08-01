N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 279 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 15,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $184.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.99. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.02 and a 12-month high of $198.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $212.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.30.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

