Glanbia (LON:GLB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 13.20 ($0.17). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 12.89 ($0.17), with a volume of 7,141 shares changing hands.

Glanbia Stock Down 0.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.90, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.15. The company has a market cap of £3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Glanbia

In other Glanbia news, insider Thomas Phelan purchased 1,558 shares of Glanbia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,151 ($15.20) per share, with a total value of £17,932.58 ($23,689.01). 30.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glanbia Company Profile

We are a better nutrition company, home to consumer brands and ingredients that help people around the world feel strong, nourished, and to perform well at any age. Everything we do has real nutritional benefit. Everything we do is in pursuit of better, for each other and the planet.

