Eastern Bank Sells 536 Shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)

Eastern Bank cut its stake in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEN. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gen Digital by 33.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,972,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,880,000 after buying an additional 736,809 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 32.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,769,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,499,000 after purchasing an additional 682,530 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the fourth quarter worth $14,367,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 81.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,006,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,722,000 after purchasing an additional 450,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 40.2% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,454,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,605,000 after purchasing an additional 417,206 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gen Digital

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $910,138.96. Following the sale, the director owned 34,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,573.60. The trade was a 47.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Gen Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Gen Digital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gen Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Gen Digital Price Performance

GEN opened at $29.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

