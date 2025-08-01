Bayforest Capital Ltd Buys 4,051 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 280.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMBA. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,770,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at about $15,578,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 736.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 335,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,421,000 after purchasing an additional 295,606 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Ambarella by 2,367.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 263,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 252,659 shares during the period. Finally, Sora Investors LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 353,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,704,000 after purchasing an additional 168,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ambarella from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.64.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $66.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.90. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $85.15.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,204.98. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

