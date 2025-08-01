Certified Advisory Corp Has $4.89 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,530,000 after purchasing an additional 527,119 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,890.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.28 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.426 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

