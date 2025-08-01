Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $2.59 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 32,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,000. Floor & Decor accounts for 1.0% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,316,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,573 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 106.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,023,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,409 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 12,208.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,327,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,484 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $109,574,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $39,861,000.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE FND opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.83. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $124.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FND. Wall Street Zen cut Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

