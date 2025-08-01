Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $7.05 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 2.2% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Prodigy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,063,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,032,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 895,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,135,000 after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $35.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

