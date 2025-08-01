1,571 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Bought by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $313.55 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $232.57 and a twelve month high of $318.01. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

