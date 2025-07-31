Short Interest in Avantis All International Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNV) Drops By 76.2%

Avantis All International Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Avantis All International Markets Value ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Avantis All International Markets Value ETF stock opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.00. Avantis All International Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $68.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Avantis All International Markets Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis All International Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,876,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis All International Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Finally, Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avantis All International Markets Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,031,000.

Avantis All International Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis All International Markets Value ETF (AVNV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in international equity portfolios, typically heavily weighted towards developed markets outside the US. It seeks long-term capital appreciation through factor-investing, focusing on securities with value characteristics and higher expected returns.

