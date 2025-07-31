Promising Quantum Computing Stocks To Research – July 28th

IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, and Rigetti Computing are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture, or provide services related to quantum computers and quantum‐enabled technologies. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the potential breakthroughs in areas such as cryptography, optimization, and materials science that quantum computing promises. As an emerging sector, quantum computing stocks often carry higher volatility and long-term growth prospects compared to traditional tech equities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

NYSE:IONQ traded down $1.51 on Monday, reaching $41.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,297,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,105,572. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 2.55. IonQ has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS stock traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 23,762,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,931,008. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.61. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

NASDAQ RGTI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.26. 23,742,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,956,664. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03.

