Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,386,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228,948 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $107,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 179.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,748.32. This represents a 86.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 748,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $76,663,118.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,900. This represents a 96.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,758,742 shares of company stock valued at $186,604,627. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $122.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.03. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KGI Securities cut shares of Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

