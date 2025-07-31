Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,302 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,461,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,842,000 after purchasing an additional 828,835 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $207,815,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,116,000 after buying an additional 529,565 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VUG opened at $454.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $431.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $458.05. The firm has a market cap of $182.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.