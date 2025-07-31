JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Short Interest Update

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JDSPY opened at $1.12 on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

JD Sports Fashion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0077 per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.01.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

