Grantvest Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Grantvest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth about $656,000. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 244,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 393.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 160,738 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BATS PDEC opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.61. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.