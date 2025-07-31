Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF) versus Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) Head to Head Analysis

Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF – Get Free Report) and Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sino Agro Food and Cibus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Sino Agro Food alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino Agro Food 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cibus 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cibus has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,356.95%. Given Cibus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cibus is more favorable than Sino Agro Food.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino Agro Food N/A N/A N/A Cibus -5,784.87% -53.20% -18.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sino Agro Food and Cibus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sino Agro Food and Cibus”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino Agro Food N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cibus $4.26 million 11.58 -$251.39 million ($10.98) -0.14

Sino Agro Food has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cibus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.8% of Cibus shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Sino Agro Food shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Cibus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cibus beats Sino Agro Food on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sino Agro Food

(Get Free Report)

Sino Agro Food, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the agriculture and aquaculture business. It operates through the following segments: Fishery Development; Hylocereus Undatus Plantation; Organic Fertilizer and Bread Grass; Cattle Farm Development; and Corporate and Others. Its products include fish, eels, prawns, beef, and mutton. The company was founded by Yip Kun Lee on October 1, 1974 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Cibus

(Get Free Report)

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. Cibus, Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Agro Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Agro Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.