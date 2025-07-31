Grantvest Financial Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Grantvest Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May comprises 0.8% of Grantvest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Grantvest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMAY. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 118,250.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,902,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 38.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after buying an additional 39,019 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

BATS:FMAY opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $951.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.57.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

