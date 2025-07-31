Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Holdings Decreased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 235.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,014,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520,997 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Entegris by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,194,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,108,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,463 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Entegris by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,752,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,801 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Entegris by 434.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,470,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,903 shares during the period. Finally, TPG GP A LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $115,639,000.

Entegris Trading Down 14.6%

Shares of ENTG opened at $79.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.27. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $119.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 9.57%. Entegris’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $326,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 37,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,870. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

