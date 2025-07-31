Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $38.13, with a volume of 676376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RECS. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the second quarter worth $128,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

About Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

