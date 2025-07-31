XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 34,692 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 1,326.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,692 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 2,824.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 154,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 149,240 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 75.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 73.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 165,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $16,270,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 695,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,533,950. This trade represents a 19.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 76,258 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $8,595,801.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 475,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,589,455.12. This trade represents a 13.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,181,759 shares of company stock worth $200,883,431 in the last ninety days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Astera Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $128.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.27. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 585.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 144.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

