Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 2,019 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $282,276.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,573,489.75. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,045 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $418,383.00.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 920 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total value of $128,413.60.

On Thursday, July 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 755 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $105,322.50.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 495 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total value of $69,933.60.

On Monday, July 21st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 602 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $83,852.58.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $140.96 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.89 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $501.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Natera by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,742,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,067,327,000 after buying an additional 3,871,862 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,375,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,253,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,298,000 after purchasing an additional 732,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,361,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,041,055,000 after purchasing an additional 660,538 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,240,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,898,000 after purchasing an additional 439,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

