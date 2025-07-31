Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.50% of CompX International worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CompX International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CompX International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded CompX International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

CompX International Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE CIX opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $293.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45. CompX International Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $36.10.

CompX International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. CompX International’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

CompX International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.