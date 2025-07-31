TCW Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SLNZ) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TCW Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SLNZ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TCW Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in TCW Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,494,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of TCW Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,188,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Finally, CPA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TCW Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $644,000.

TCW Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLNZ opened at $47.19 on Thursday. TCW Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $48.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16.

About TCW Senior Loan ETF

The TCW Senior Loan ETF (SLNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a focus on global senior loans of any credit quality and maturity bracket. The investment objective is to provide diversification in the fixed income space.

