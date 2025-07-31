AE Wealth Management LLC Has $301,000 Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $246.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.29 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.93%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $855,796.82. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,829.02. The trade was a 37.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total transaction of $251,214.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,685.40. The trade was a 49.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

