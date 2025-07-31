5,235 Shares in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA) Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC bought a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAAA. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 192.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 162,185 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 23.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 262,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 50,289 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 74.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the first quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Riverchase Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the first quarter valued at $251,000.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Performance

PAAA stock opened at $51.46 on Thursday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a twelve month low of $50.44 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.27.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Company Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

