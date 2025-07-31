Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,442 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $61.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average of $59.19.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

