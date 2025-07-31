Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $286.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $289.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.81 and a 200 day moving average of $267.96.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

