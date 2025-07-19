Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 73 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,032,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 113,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $213.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.25. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1 year low of $166.75 and a 1 year high of $214.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,939.27 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

