Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 711 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NHC. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:NHC opened at $97.44 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.55.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

