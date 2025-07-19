BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Strong-Buy” Rating

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BitFuFu in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on BitFuFu in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded BitFuFu to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BitFuFu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

BitFuFu Trading Up 10.6%

Shares of NASDAQ FUFU opened at $4.29 on Thursday. BitFuFu has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.74 million, a PE ratio of 214.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $99.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.03 million. BitFuFu had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, analysts predict that BitFuFu will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BitFuFu

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUFU. Prospect Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BitFuFu during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BitFuFu during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BitFuFu during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in BitFuFu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in BitFuFu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BitFuFu

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

