D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX)

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 111.64% from the company’s previous close.

QNCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Quince Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Quince Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Quince Therapeutics Stock Performance

QNCX opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. Quince Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quince Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Quince Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QNCX. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quince Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Quince Therapeutics by 48.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quince Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Quince Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its position in Quince Therapeutics by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 276,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 104,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Quince Therapeutics Company Profile

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

