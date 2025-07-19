Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.31% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,427,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,798,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,622,000.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCOR opened at $47.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.63. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09.

About Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

